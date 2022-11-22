Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22. We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience! Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app.
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.