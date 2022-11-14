© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Friday, Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again on Monday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app! We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience!

Is the Trump spell breaking?

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With the defeat of many election deniers and the loss of several Trump-backed candidates, is former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP breaking up? And is the push toward more authoritarianism fading?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with New York University professor Ruth Ben Ghiat, who is an expert on authoritarianism and author of “Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.