Musk rumbles into 3rd week as Twitter CEO — and it's not going great

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

Twitter has lurched into its third week with Elon Musk at the helm. Firings, rehirings, resignations, fake accounts and a back-and-forth with the Federal Trade Commission in just this week alone are painting a dire picture for the future of the social media platform.

The Verge’s deputy editor Alex Heath joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to try and round up all that has gone on.

