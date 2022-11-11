© 2022 WSHU
Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Friday, Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again on Monday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app! We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience!

A memorial for Native American veterans has been years in the making

By Quil Lawrence
Published November 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST

The National Museum of the American Indian holds a dedication ceremony Friday for a memorial honoring Native veterans.

