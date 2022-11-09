© 2022 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Violinist Caroline Campbell presents an evening of film scores

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST
Extraordinary violinist Caroline Campbell has a background in classical music, but she also loves music from films. On November 19th at Stony Brook University's Staller Center, Caroline will share her arrangements of some of her favorite moments from the movies, including West Side Story, Romeo and Juliet and The Red Violin. She talks with Kate Remington about how she chose the pieces for her concert, and some unexpected moments from her career as a performer.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
