Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler's epic Symphony No. 5
Gustav Mahler created a universe of the human experience in his Symphony No. 5. On Saturday, November 5th the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will present this epic work at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Kate Remington talks with NSO Music Director and conductor Jonathan Yates about what story Mahler tells in this symphony, and how it reflects a rare happy period in Mahler's life.