Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler's epic Symphony No. 5

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 31, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
Gustav Mahler created a universe of the human experience in his Symphony No. 5. On Saturday, November 5th the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will present this epic work at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Kate Remington talks with NSO Music Director and conductor Jonathan Yates about what story Mahler tells in this symphony, and how it reflects a rare happy period in Mahler's life.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
