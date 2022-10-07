© 2022 WSHU
In Massachusetts, only Berkshire County is rated 'high' for Covid by CDC

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
COVID-19 at-home tests kits.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Berkshire is the only county in Massachusetts right now to be rated with a high community Covid-19 level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends people in counties with a 'high' community rating wear masks.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Public Health Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay said she knows people are tired of masking, but if someone tests positive or is exposed, they and those they live with should mask at home.

After a positive test, she said, people should isolate for five days and on the sixth day, if a person feels better and has no fever without medication, they can leave home masked.

"Anybody who is wearing a mask because of exposure or having tested positive should not do activities that require them to take their mask off," Tremblay added. "So if you are at work, you should find a separate place to eat lunch."

Most counties in Massachusetts have a CDC rating of "medium" right now. Only three are rated "low" — Including Hampden County.

Tremblay said she believes the high rating from the CDC is a "seasonal surge" because it's getting colder and more people are spending time inside.

Pittsfield and many other Berkshire communities are providing free at-home Covid tests for residents. Tremblay said if someone has tested positive or been exposed they should send a friend or relative to pick up the free tests.

New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
