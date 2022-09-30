© 2022 WSHU
A 'well-put-together bear': Orphaned cub from Greenfield grows up, with release set for next spring

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
Alma, shown here on September 29, 2022, lives at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The center is raising her, along with about 46 other bears, and will release them into the wild in spring 2023. Alma was rescued after her mother was killed by a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, in April.
An orphaned black bear cub, named Alma, at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, Massachusetts, shortly after she was rescued in April. Her mother and siblings were killed by a car in Greenfield. Now she is being raised at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, along with 46 other orphaned, abandoned or malnourished cubs. The center will release the bears back into the wild next spring.
Alma, a black bear at the Kilham Bear Center, in April 2022. She was rescued by Greenfield, Massachusetts, police after her mother and siblings were killed by a car. The center will raise her until the spring of 2023, when she will be released back into the wild.
Alma, a black bear cub, shown here on May 4, 2022, at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The center is raising her after her mother and siblings were killed by a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, in April. She will be returned to the wild next spring, at about 18 months old.
Ethan Kilham is raising a black bear cub named Billie with about 46 other cubs born this year. As part of the rehabilitation process, Kilham doesn't initiate play with the cubs, but he responds if they do.
The Kilham Bear Center is a nonprofit in Lyme, New Hampshire, that raises orphaned and abandoned black bear cubs. The older cubs are raised in an 11-acre wooded enclosure.
Greenfield, Massachusetts, police officer Brandon Lagoy helped rescue the orphaned bear cub, who is now named Alma. He said she was the size of a football, but her entire paw, including the claws, was the size of his palm.
A black bear cub, who was rescued by the Greenfield, Massachusetts, police, in April has grown from about the size of a football to about 60 pounds, and over 3 feet tall.

The bear and 46 other orphaned cubs are being raised at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The center raises orphaned, abandoned and malnourished bears.

A black bear cub named Alma slides down a tree trunk in July.

The cub, known as Alma, witnessed her mother and siblings getting killed by a car in Greenfield. When she first arrived at the Kilham Bear Center, Ethan Kilham described her as "serene" with a sad look in her eyes.

Now, Kilham said, "she's still a quiet and well-put-together bear. She's pretty good at fending for herself and taking care of her own needs."

The rescued cubs start out in a barn, exploring the woods with Kilham nearby and few other humans. He shares their progress on Instagram, including a post of Alma from late June where she springs up to claw at oak leaves.

Riley, a black bear cub at the Kilham Bear Center snacks on an apple.

Another post shows a cub named Riley grasping an apple with big claws, and noisily munching it. The center gets donations of acorns, apples and pears.

Kilham said Alma hangs out with the dozens of other rescued cubs, including Dutch, who arrived around the same time from Tolland, Massachusetts.

"He's quite a big male bear these days. Very pleasant personality. Likes to play. Pretty raucous," Kilham said.

In one Instagram post, Dutch lets out a howl when another bear wants some of the ants he’s clawing out of a rotting log.

As the cubs have grown, they've moved outside to 11 acres enclosed by an electric fence. Many go back to the barn to sleep if it rains. Kilham feeds and checks on them twice a day. He said they're still children.

"They're either playing with each other or exploring in search of acorns and other sorts of food. And they still sleep a fair amount. So they'll coalesce in relatively big groups underneath pine trees and oaks and take naps," he said.

Unlike wild bears who hibernate in November to conserve energy when food becomes scarce, these bears won't hibernate until January — and even then, only for a month or two.

"Just because they have access to food if they want it. And also hibernation, in some sense, can be boring," Kilham said. "So, if you have 20 or 30 friends, there's generally someone who will stay up with you and play."

Last year's bears excavated a cave of sorts for hibernation under a slab of granite in the woods, where about 10 could sleep. Kilham built another den for 20 or so. But with 47 bears this year and more cubs coming, he plans to build even more.

By May or June, the center, along with wildlife officials, will release Alma and the other cubs back into the wild.

Kilham suggests people all over New England be more mindful about securing chicken coops and garbage. Which can lead to human - bear conflicts and more orphaned bears.

New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
