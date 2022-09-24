Sunday Baroque: Prize-winning Early Music Groups

Infusion Baroque is a Canadian quartet – they were winners of the Grand Prize and Audience Prize at the 2014 Early Music America Baroque Performance Competition. Back in the late 1990s, Concord Ensemble won the Grand Prize in the very FIRST Early Music America/Dorian Recording Competition. You’ll hear performances by BOTH prize-winning groups on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.