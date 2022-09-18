© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukrainian art show gives Connecticut students’ perspective of foreign conflict

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published September 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Paintings of soldiers.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Paintings of soldiers involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war are among works by 14 female artists featured in a traveling art exhibit at Eastern Connecticut State University.

A traveling Ukrainian art exhibition showing the struggle of women in that country has made its first stop at Eastern Connecticut State University.

‘Women at War’, looks at 14 female Ukrainian artists' work following the 2014 annexation of Crimea to the present-day conflict.

Pencil drawings of war atrocities to individuals.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Pencil drawings of war atrocities to Ukrainian people.

“Our students are often Connecticut born and raised and maybe the war sounds a little bit abstract to them,” said Julia Wintner, the coordinator of gallery and museum services at Eastern. “So, I wanted to show them that it’s really real and women are fighting along with men actually on the battlefield and on the front lines of the war.”

Many of the artists have managed to flee the country, but some are still fighting in Ukraine.

The exhibition offers personal insight into Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty, and women’s fight for equality in other countries.

The gallery at Eastern is open to the public through Oct. 15, before the exhibition heads to Wesleyan University in the state, then on to Rhode Island, and ultimately Washington DC.

Bread sculpture and slices, depicting Ukraine's wheat production and countries seeking independence.jpg
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Bread sculpture and slices, depicting Ukraine's wheat production and countries seeking sovereignty from Russia.

Wintner described the centerpiece of the exhibition: A sculpture of a loaf of bread, showing Ukraine’s importance in the world as a producer of wheat, but also represents the struggle for sovereignty in the region.

“So, these slices of bread that is on the sides of the sculpture are symbols of different countries that were part of Russia back then but now they want to be independent,” she said.

Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith