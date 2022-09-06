Three County Fair in Northampton reports strong attendance after height of pandemic

The Three County Fair wrapped up in Northampton, Massachusetts, on Monday. The head of the event said it had some attendance figures not seen in almost two decades.

In 2020, the Three County Fair still ran, but because of the pandemic, wasn't open to the general public — just arts and crafts and youth livestock exhibitors.

Last year, the fair invited the public but had mask requirements.

James Przypek, who is the general manager, said this year, the fair was back to normal and then some.

"We actually broke records for attendance since horse racing for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," he said.

Horse racing at the fair ended in 2005.

Labor Day attendance this year was more subdued because of the rain.

Przypek said the fair suffered a loss of more than $500,000 in 2020 but was able to survive with financial help from the federal government.

He said he and his colleagues are already planning next year's event.

