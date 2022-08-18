© 2022 WSHU
Reflecting on 50 years of 'Super Fly,' the most influential Black film of all time

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

“Super Fly” is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Here’s a look at the pioneering elements and drawbacks of the most successful Blaxploitation movie of its time.

NPR’s Eric Deggans talked to several people who made the movie to discover how a scrappy independent film about a cocaine dealer became one of the most influential Black-centered films in history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

