New Initiative 'We Are Jane' revives a 1960s network that helped women access safe abortions

If you wanted to end an early pregnancy in 1960s pre-Roe v. Wade Chicago, there was someone who could help. The Jane Collective, an underground network of mostly young volunteers who ultimately helped thousands of women get safe, illegal abortions.

Now their mission is being rebooted under a new name, “We Are Jane.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with South Side activist and founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killing Tamar Manasseh, who launched the new initiative.

