Dangerous ties unveiled between militia groups and a faction of the GOP

We have been hearing the Jan. 6 committee present links between militia groups and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

A researcher is sounding an alarm about a broader and growing threat — a link between militia groups and a faction of the Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks talks with Rachel Kleinfeld, who studies violence and democracy. Kleinfeld is a fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

