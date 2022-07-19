© 2022 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival's diverse new season

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens its 39th season on Sunday, July 24. This season's theme is One World—Many Worlds. Festival founder and artistic director Marya Martin talks with Kate Remington about how this year's programs reflect our diverse nation and world, with composers and performers from many different cultures.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
