Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival's diverse new season
The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens its 39th season on Sunday, July 24. This season's theme is One World—Many Worlds. Festival founder and artistic director Marya Martin talks with Kate Remington about how this year's programs reflect our diverse nation and world, with composers and performers from many different cultures.