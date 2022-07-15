© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

YA novel 'Zero O'Clock' looks at the early days of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Author C.J. Farley (Kate Simon)
Author C.J. Farley (Kate Simon)

For the full story, click here

We revisit Tonya Mosley’s conversation with author and music journalist CJ Farley about “Zero O’Clock” his novel for young adults. It focuses on a high school senior in New Rochelle whose preoccupation with college admissions, her father’s death and the K-Pop group BTS becomes overshadowed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the murder of George Floyd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.