© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comedian, satirist and singer Randy Rainbow gets serious (and not) in new memoir

Published June 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
The cover of "Playing with Myself" by Randy Rainbow. (Courtesy)
The cover of "Playing with Myself" by Randy Rainbow. (Courtesy)

Most know Randy Rainbow as the singer, satirist, and comedian — sometimes dressed in sequins, usually sporting pink-framed glasses — whose Broadway-themed video parodies skewered President Trump and others over the last five years.

Those videos, of course, keep on coming — more targets have included topics ranging from vaccine distribution to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

These days, it’s hard for Rainbow to believe that the idols whose posters and Playbills he plastered on his bedroom walls as a lonely, bullied kid, growing up in Long Island and Florida — people like Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Barbra Streisand — are now his admirers.

Rainbow writes about it all in a new memoir “Playing with Myself,” which is as funny as it is poignant. He joins host Robin Young to talk about his new book.

Book excerpt: ‘Playing with Myself’

By Randy Rainbow

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.