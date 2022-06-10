© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine Gun Safety Coalition holding gun giveback events at multiple police departments

Maine Public | By Isabelle Lockhart,
Emi Verhar
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
26637290157_d82ca9a5d6_k.jpg
Erin Edgerton, VCU Capital News Service
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
Rows of handguns lie on display cases at the Showmasters Gun Show on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Richmond, Virginia.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is offering anyone who wants to give back unwanted firearms or ammunition the opportunity to so from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at multiple police departments in southern Maine.

Geoff Bickford, executive director of the coalition, says that turning in unused guns can make households safer.

"Our notion is that every firearm that is not in a home is one that won't be found by a toddler, won't be used by an impulsive teenager or a family member who is going through a difficult time, or stolen and used in a crime later on," he says.

Those turning in firearms will be greeted at their car by an officer, who will take the gun to be cut up and smelted on site by members of the Maine Metal Workers Guild. The metal will then be repurposed into jewelry.

Profits from the sale of the jewelry will go to the coalition for purchase of more safe storage devices, Bickford says.

If you’d like to turn in a firearm, participating police departments can be found on the Maine Gun Safety Coalition's Facebook page. Firearms are accepted year round.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Isabelle Lockhart
See stories by Isabelle Lockhart
Emi Verhar
See stories by Emi Verhar