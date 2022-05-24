CDC warns parents about outbreak of rare hepatitis in kids — but what's causing it?

By now, most people know all too well about COVID-19. And many have read the headlines about monkeypox.

But doctors and researchers around the country are trying to puzzle out another outbreak: More than 180 kids, most of them toddlers, are becoming infected with hepatitis, which is rare among children and even less common among kids without pre-existing conditions. At least 6 kids have died in the U.S. and several others have required organ transplants.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Dr. William Balistreri, medical director of the Pediatric Liver Care Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

