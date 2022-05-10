Russian cruise missiles strike Odesa

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine again Tuesday, the morning after Russian cruise missiles destroyed two hotels and a shopping mall in the blockaded port city of Odesa.

At least one person was killed in that attack. Fighting also continues at the steel plant in Mariupol, where dozens of civilians remain trapped.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien.

