Take a ride in a robot semi-truck, a potential solution to snags in U.S. supply chain

The U.S. economy is short up to 80,000 truck drivers, which is slowing down commerce across the country. Some technology companies believe they have a solution: trucks that don’t need drivers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd went on a ride in an autonomous semi-truck through Tucson, Arizona, where a company called TuSimple is already making deliveries in driverless semi-trucks.

