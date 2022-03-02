Record number of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong raises fears of a city-wide lockdown

Hong Kong is in the grips of a dramatic spike COVID-19 infections. On Wednesday, authorities report more than 55,000 new cases and at least 117 deaths.

There are reports that Chinese authorities are planning a city-wide lockdown and mandatory testing, which has sparked a wave of panic buying, leaving grocery store shelves picked clean.

NPR’s Emily Feng talks about how Hong Kong is trying to contain the outbreak and the toll it’s taking on the city.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.