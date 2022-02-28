Ukraine, Russia meet for talks as Putin raises prospect of nuclear war

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday as fighting continues in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert over the weekend in a significant escalation of his military threat — even if so far the move has had little practical effect.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

