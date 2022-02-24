UConn Health Center wants $50 million more from Connecticut's new proposed budget

The UConn Health Center has requested an additional $50 million in the new state budget. A chunk of cash would earmarked for medical malpractice.

Dr. Bruce Liang, the center’s interim chief executive officer told the Hartford Courant that the facility is running a budget deficit largely because of pension costs and fringe benefits for employees. Liang said the benefits are far more generous than other area hospitals.

The health center is also seeking to replenish its medical malpractice trust fund. About $20 million was removed from the fund to cover previous budget deficits.

Governor Ned Lamont has requested a $30 million budget increase for the health center. Lawmakers will make a final decision before the legislative session ends in May.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said the University of Connecticut, which has some of the highest paid state employees, can’t balance its budget and wants more money from struggling taxpayers.