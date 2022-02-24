© 2022 WSHU
UConn Health Center wants $50 million more from Connecticut's new proposed budget

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST
womens-center_6_19_2018_8s6a6322__1__0.jpg
UConn Health
/
UConn Health Women's Center

The UConn Health Center has requested an additional $50 million in the new state budget. A chunk of cash would earmarked for medical malpractice.

Dr. Bruce Liang, the center’s interim chief executive officer told the Hartford Courant that the facility is running a budget deficit largely because of pension costs and fringe benefits for employees. Liang said the benefits are far more generous than other area hospitals.

The health center is also seeking to replenish its medical malpractice trust fund. About $20 million was removed from the fund to cover previous budget deficits.

Governor Ned Lamont has requested a $30 million budget increase for the health center. Lawmakers will make a final decision before the legislative session ends in May.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said the University of Connecticut, which has some of the highest paid state employees, can’t balance its budget and wants more money from struggling taxpayers.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner