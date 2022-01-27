U.S. economy grew at fastest pace since 1984, new GDP data shows

Data out Thursday on the gross domestic product shows the U.S. economy increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from October to December of 2021.

This was stronger than expected and comes one day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced interest rate hikes could come in March.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

