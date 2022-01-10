Voting activists in Georgia tell Biden ahead of visit: Don't come without a plan to pass legislation

James Woodall, former president of the NAACP in Georgia and public policy associate at the Southern Center for Human Rights, joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss why he joined other activists in signing a letter urging more action and fewer words from the White House on voting rights, ahead of Biden’s speech on the topic in Atlanta on Tuesday.

