In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost
In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
GerRY MARSDEN
Leader of the 1960s rock group Gerry and the Pacemakers
Sept. 24, 1942 — Jan. 3, 2021
Howard johnson
Tuba virtuoso who carved a place for tuba in contemporary jazz
Aug. 7, 1941 — Jan. 11, 2021
duke bootee
Record producer and hip-hop pioneer who co-wrote "The Message," Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's 1982 hit and cultural staple
Jun. 6, 1951 — Jan. 13, 2021
SYLVAIN SylVAIN
Guitarist for the hard-driving New York Dolls
Feb. 14, 1951 — Jan. 13, 2021
phil spector
Legendary producer and convicted murderer who created pop's "wall of sound"
Dec. 26, 1939 — Jan. 16, 2021
JUNIOR MANCE
Impeccably bluesy hard-bop pianist
Oct. 10, 1928 — Jan. 17, 2021
sammy nestico
Composer known for his big band jazz arrangements
Feb. 6, 1924 — Jan. 17, 2021
jimmie rodgers
Singer known for 1950s hits "Honeycomb" and "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine"
Sept. 18, 1933 — Jan. 18, 2021
jonas gwangWa
South African trombonist, composer and activist against apartheid
Oct. 19, 1937 — Jan. 23, 2021
eva coutaz
Director of revered classical label Harmonia Mundi
Feb. 26, 1943 — Jan. 26, 2021
hilton valentine
Founding guitarist for British Invasion band The Animals
May 21, 1943 — Jan. 29, 2021
flory jagoda
Singer-songwriter, guitarist and accordionist dedicated to preservation of Sephardic Jewish music
Dec. 21, 1923 — Jan. 29, 2021
sophie
Trailblazing producer who helped usher in a new era of pop-infused electronic music
Sept. 17, 1986 — Jan. 30, 2021
double k
People Under The Stairs rapper and producer
Aug. 1, 1977 — Jan. 30, 2021
ricky powell
Iconic street photographer who documented the ascension of hip-hop and other scenes in '80s and '90s New York
Nov. 20, 1961 — Feb. 1, 2021
danny ray
Legendary emcee and hype man for James Brown
Mar. 22, 1935 — Feb. 2, 2021
anne feeney
Folk singer and committed political activist
Jul. 1, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2021
jim weatherly
Singer-songwriter whose hits, including "Midnight Train to Georgia," spanned genres
Mar. 17, 1943 — Feb. 3, 2021
mary wilson
Trailblazing co-founder of The Supremes
Mar. 6, 1944 — Feb. 8, 2021
chick corea
Legendary jazz pianist and composer with a strong melodic sense and a crisp, distinctive touch
Jun. 12, 1941 — Feb. 9, 2021
rupert neve
Audio equipment inventor who shaped rock and roll's sound
Jul. 31, 1926 — Feb. 12, 2021
milford graves
Drummer, scientist, educator and improvisor who mapped the music of the heart
Aug. 20, 1941 — Feb. 12, 2021
johnny pacheco
Co-founder of Fania Records, which revolutionized the sound of Cuban dance music in the 1970s
Mar. 25, 1935 — Feb. 15, 2021
ketchy the great
LA rapper who came up in the underground scene, best known as a member of the Stinc Team
Apr. 19, 1994 — Feb. 15, 2021
u-roy
Jamaican dancehall icon who had an enormous influence on early rap
Sept. 21, 1942 — Feb. 17, 2021
prince markie dee
Member of the Fat Boys who brought beatboxing to the masses
Feb. 19, 1968 — Feb. 18, 2021
james burke
"O-o-h Child" singer and member of the Five Stairsteps
1950 — Feb. 19, 2021
ralph peterson jr.
Drummer, bandleader and composer who re-enlivened hard bop
May 20, 1962 — Mar. 1, 2021
bunny wailer
Singer, songwriter and reggae monarch who brought roots reggae to an international stage
Apr. 10, 1947 — Mar. 2, 2021
barbara ess
No Wave musician, toy-instrument virtuoso, zine-maker and pinhole camera auteur
Apr. 4, 1944 — Mar. 4, 2021
michael stanley
Leader of Cleveland's Michael Stanley Band and quintessential heartland rocker
Mar. 25, 1948 — Mar. 5, 2021
lou ottens
Philips engineer who invented the cassette tape
Jun. 21, 1926 — Mar. 6, 2021
james levine
Supremely gifted conductor and former maestro of the Metropolitan Opera whose career collapsed after allegations of sexual misconduct
Jun. 23, 1943 — Mar. 9, 2021
jimmie morales
Prolific Puerto Rican percussionist and salsa hero
Sept. 10, 1957 — Mar. 16, 2021
freddie redd
Jazz pianist and composer who scored the play The Connection
May 29, 1928 — Mar. 17, 2021
paul jackson
Bassist for Herbie Hancock's Headhunters who helped propel the group to the furthest reaches of rapturous jazz-funk
Mar. 28, 1947 — Mar. 18, 2021
buddy deppenschmidt
Drummer and educator whose work brought bossa nova into the mainstream
Feb. 16, 1936 — Mar. 20, 2021
malcolm cecil
Pioneering producer whose analog synthesizer transformed music
Jan. 9, 1937 — Mar. 28, 2021
B.B. dickerson
Founder and bassist for legendary funk group War
Aug. 3, 1949 — Apr. 2, 2021
victor paz
The most sought-after big band lead trumpeter of his time
Aug. 30, 1932 — Apr. 3, 2021
sonny simmons
Saxophonist and crucial voice in one of jazz's most innovative eras
Aug. 4, 1933 — Apr. 6, 2021
wayne peterson
Composer who won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1992 for his composition "The Face of the Night, the Heart of the Dark"
Sept. 3, 1927 — Apr. 7, 2021
dmx
Legendary rapper whose confessional, grounded songs made him a voice of his generation
Dec. 18, 1970 — Apr. 9, 2021
black rob
Former Bad Boy Records rapper known for his signature 2000 song "Whoa!"
Jun. 8, 1968 — Apr. 17, 2021
jim steinman
"Lord of Excess" and writer of operatic power ballads for Meat Loaf and Bonnie Tyler
Nov. 1, 1947 — Apr. 19, 2021
les mckeown
Prolific performer and singer for Scotland's Bay City Rollers
Nov. 12, 1955 — Apr. 20, 2021
shock g
Introspective and party-starting songwriter, rapper and leader of Bay Area collective Digital Underground
Aug. 25, 1963 — Apr. 22, 2021
milva
One of Italy's most enduring pop divas
Jul. 17, 1939 — Apr. 23, 2021
christa ludwig
Warm-voiced German mezzo-soprano who mastered opera and art song
Mar. 16, 1928 — Apr. 24, 2021
bob fass
Host of New York City radio show Radio Unnameable, which served as a megaphone for the emerging 1960s counterculture
Jun. 29, 1933 — Apr. 24, 2021
al schmitt
Recording engineer known for his exquisite ear, warmth and fastidiousness
Apr. 17, 1930 — Apr. 26, 2021
martin bookspan
Radio broadcaster, critic and former "voice of the New York Philharmonic"
Jul. 30, 1926 — Apr. 29, 2021
ed ward
Incisive former critic, editor for Rolling Stone and longtime contributor to WHYY's Fresh Air
Nov. 2, 1948 — May 2021
lloyd price
Singer-songwriter and early rock and roll star
Mar. 9, 1933 — May 3, 2021
pervis staples
Founding member of The Staple Singers
Nov. 18, 1935 — May 6, 2021
curtis fuller
Leading trombonist and composer of jazz's Detroit wave
Dec. 15, 1932 — May 8, 2021
bob koester
Producer, record store owner and founder of Delmark Records
Oct. 30, 1932 — May 12, 2021
norman simmons
Pianist, composer and educator whose jazz career spanned more than 65 years
Oct. 6, 1929 — May 13, 2021
mario pavone
Bassist, versatile composer and key figure in the Connecticut jazz educational scene
Nov. 11, 1940 — May 15, 2021
alix dobkin
Folk-singer and lesbian activist
Aug. 16, 1940 — May 19, 2021
chi modu
Photographer of some of the most enduring images in hip-hop
Jul. 7, 1966 — May 19, 2021
roger hawkins
Drummer and co-founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
Oct. 16, 1945 — May 20, 2021
john davis
Unseen vocalist for lip-syncing, Grammy-winning, Grammy-forfeiting duo Milli Vanilli
Aug. 31, 1954 — May 24, 2021
b.j. thomas
Singer known for hits "I Just Can't Help Believing" and "Hooked on a Feeling"
Aug. 7, 1942 — May 29, 2021
gift of gab
Co-founder and emcee for legendary hip-hop group Blackalicious
Oct. 7, 1970 — Jun. 18, 2021
jeanne lamon
Violinist and conductor who offered historically informed performances of centuries-old music
Aug. 14, 1949 — Jun. 20, 2021
gianna rolandi
Acclaimed American soprano for the New York City Opera
Aug. 16, 1952 — Jun. 20, 2021
jon hassell
Trumpeter, composer and ethnomusicologist
Mar. 22, 1937 — Jun. 26, 2021
frederic rzewski
Politically minded American composer and pianist acclaimed for variations based on a Chilean protest song
Apr. 13, 1938 — Jun. 26, 2021
louis andriessen
Dutch composer of propulsive music which embraced jazz, minimalism and politics
Jun. 6, 1939 — Jul. 1, 2021
rick laird
Founding bassist of the Mahavishnu Orchestra
Feb. 5, 1941 — Jul. 4, 2021
raffaelLa carrà
Singer, actor and "the queen" of Italian television
Jun. 18, 1943 — Jul. 5, 2021
djivan gasparyan
Armenian musician and composer beloved by rock stars and Hollywood
Oct. 12, 1928 — Jul. 5, 2021
juini booth
Acclaimed jazz bassist and member of the Sun Ra Arkestra
Feb. 12, 1948 — Jul. 11, 2021
biz markie
Rapper and "clown prince" of hip-hop
Apr. 8, 1964 — Jul. 16, 2021
robby steinhardt
Violinist and vocalist for Kansas
May 25, 1950 — Jul. 17, 2021
jerry granelli
Drummer heard on Vince Guaraldi Trio's iconic Peanuts soundtracks
Dec. 30, 1940 — Jul. 20, 2021
peter rehberg
Electronic artist and co-founder of the Editions Mego record label
Jun. 29, 1968 — Jul. 22, 2021
patricia kennealy-morrison
One of the first woman rock critics, handfasted wife of Jim Morrison
Mar. 4, 1946 — Jul. 23, 2021
joey jordison
Drummer and founding member of Slipknot
Apr. 26, 1975 — Jul. 26, 2021
dusty hill
Bassist for the enduring Texas blues rock band ZZ Top
May 19, 1949 — Jul. 27, 2021
johnny ventura
Beloved Dominican merengue star and former mayor of Santo Domingo
Mar. 8, 1940 — Jul. 28, 2021
jacob desvarieux
Guitarist and singer for groundbreaking zouk band Kassav'
Nov. 21, 1955 — Jul. 30, 2021
charles connor
Longtime drummer for Little Richard
Jan. 14, 1935 — Jul. 31, 2021
kelli hand
Best known as K-Hand, a prolific producer and house music pioneer recognized as the "First Lady of Detroit"
Sept. 15, 1964 — Aug. 3, 2021
paul johnson
Producer, DJ and Chicago house music legend
Jan. 11, 1971 — Aug. 4, 2021
dennis "dee tee" thomas
Saxophonist and founding member of Kool & the Gang
Feb. 9, 1951 — Aug. 7, 2021
walter yetnikoff
Former president of CBS Records who championed stars including Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen
Aug. 11, 1933 — Aug. 9, 2021
chucky thompson
Super-producer and architect of hip-hop soul
Jul. 12, 1968 — Aug. 9, 2021
pil trafa
Frontman of Argentine punk group Los Violadores, one of the most celebrated groups from South America's underground scene.
1959 — Aug. 13, 2021
nanci griffith
Folk-singer known for her crystalline voice and literary songwriting
July 6, 1953 — Aug. 13, 2021
r. murray schafer
Experimental Canadian composer of music that explored connections between sound, humans and nature
Jul. 18, 1933 — Aug. 14, 2021
squeak
DJ and producer for Pivot Gang, the West Side Chicago hip-hop collective
Sept. 20, 1994 — Aug. 16, 2021
michael morgan
Versatile American conductor and longtime music director of the Oakland Symphony
Sept. 17, 1957 — Aug. 20, 2021
larry harlow
Iconic salsa musician, producer and activist
Mar. 20, 1939 — Aug. 20, 2021
tom t. hall
Country music storyteller responsible for "Harper Valley PTA"
May 25, 1936 — Aug. 20, 2021
bill emerson
Celebrated banjoist and co-founder of The Country Gentlemen
Jan. 22, 1938 — Aug. 21, 2021
don everly
Half of rock and roll's pioneering duo The Everly Brothers
Feb. 1, 1937 — Aug. 21, 2021
charlie watts
Rolling Stones timekeeper for nearly 60 years
Jun. 2, 1941 — Aug. 24, 2021
lee "scratch" perry
Prolific reggae artist and producer who reimagined what a mix could be
Mar. 20, 1936 — Aug. 29, 2021
mikis theodorakis
Greek composer, activist, politician and creator of music for the film Zorba the Greek
Jul. 29, 1925 — Sept. 2, 2021
alemayehu eshete
Celebrated Ethiopian pop artist
June 1941 — Sept. 2, 2021
sarah harding
Member of English pop group Girls Aloud
Nov. 17, 1981 — Sept. 5, 2021
ralph irizarry
Master timbalero and Latin jazz bandleader
Jul. 18, 1954 — Sept. 5, 2021
carmen balthrop
American soprano and star of Scott Joplin's Treemonisha, who once sang before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee
May 14, 1948 — Sept. 5, 2021
susan anway
Early vocalist for The Magnetic Fields
Jan. 9, 1951 — Sept. 5, 2021
carl bean
Archbishop, AIDS activist and pioneer in the LGBTQ religious movement
May 26, 1944 — Sept. 7, 2021
phil schaap
Leading American jazz scholar and evangelist
Apr. 8, 1951 — Sept. 7, 2021
tino contreras
Iconic Mexican jazz drummer
Apr. 3, 1924 — Sept. 9, 2021
george wein
Co-founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and lifelong supporter of where jazz was headed
Oct. 3, 1925 — Sept. 13, 2021
george mraz
Czech bass virtuoso with a prolific jazz career
Sept. 9, 1944 — Sept. 16, 2021
dottie dodgion
Swinging drummer with a groundbreaking career
Sept. 23, 1929 — Sept. 17, 2021
sarah dash
Singer and co-founder of the group Labelle
Aug. 18, 1945 — Sept. 20, 2021
melvin van peeBles
Filmmaker, musician, actor and godfather of Black cinema
Aug. 21, 1932 — Sept. 21, 2021
julz sale
Singer and guitarist for British post-punk band Delta 5
May 24, 1958 — Sept 21, 2021
richard h. kirk
Electronic musician and founding member of Cabaret Voltaire
Mar. 21, 1956 — Sept. 21, 2021
pee wee ellis
Soulful saxophonist who sharpened the sounds of James Brown and Van Morrison
Apr. 21, 1941 — Sept. 23, 2021
george frayne
Commander Cody of the Lost Planet Airmen, whose exuberant psychedelic roots excavations helped define country rock
Jul. 19, 1944 — Sept. 26, 2021
dr. lonnie smith
NEA Jazz Master known for his dynamism and wizardry on the Hammond B3 organ
Jul. 3, 1942 — Sept. 28, 2021
mike renzi
Jazz pianist who accompanied many of the genre's greats
Apr. 28, 1941 — Sept. 28, 2021
carlisle floyd
American composer of lyrical operas steeped in the lore of the south
Jun. 11, 1926 — Sept. 30, 2021
raymond gniewek
Violinist and concertmaster for the Metropolitan Opera orchestra for 43 years
Nov. 13, 1931 — Oct. 1, 2021
paddy moloney
Co-founder of the Irish folk band The Chieftains
Aug. 1, 1938 — Oct. 12, 2021
ronnie tutt
Prolific drummer for artists including Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond
Mar. 12, 1938 — Oct. 16, 2021
edita gruberova
Slovak soprano whose stratospheric high notes and supreme vocal agility graced European stages for half a century
Dec. 23, 1946 — Oct. 18, 2021
leslie bricusse
Songwriter and composer for movies including Goldfinger and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 29, 1931 — Oct. 19, 2021
tommy debarge
Member of funky R&B group Switch
Sept. 5, 1957 — Oct. 21, 2021
bernard haitink
Dutch conductor who prized thoughtful music making over showboating and glamour
Mar. 4, 1929 — Oct. 21, 2021
jay black
Lead singer for the 1960s pop group Jay and the Americans
Nov. 2, 1938 — Oct. 22, 2021
sonny osborne
Bluesgrass musician, banjo player and one half of the Osborne Brothers
Oct. 29, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2021
pat martino
Jazz guitarist revered for his speed and fluid precision
Aug. 25, 1944 — Nov. 1, 2021
nelson freire
Brazilian piano virtuoso
Oct. 18, 1944 — Nov. 1, 2021
ronnie wilson
Multi-instrumentalist and founding member of R&B funk group The Gap Band
Apr. 7, 1948 — Nov. 2, 2021
Marília Mendonça
Passionate Brazilian pop singer
Jul. 22, 1995 — Nov. 5, 2021
astro
Founding member of reggae band UB40
Jun. 24, 1957 — Nov. 6, 2021
graeme edge
Drummer and co-founder of The Moody Blues
Mar. 30, 1941 — Nov. 11, 2021
young dolph
Memphis rapper who uplifted collaborators and fans
Jul. 27, 1985 — Nov. 17, 2021
dave frishberg
Jazz pianist, singer and witty songwriter for Schoolhouse Rock!
Mar. 23, 1933 — Nov. 17, 2021
mick rock
Rock photographer who captured countless iconic images of artists including David Bowie and Lou Reed
Nov. 21, 1948 — Nov. 18, 2021
joanne shenandoah
Native American multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer
Jun. 23, 1957 — Nov. 22, 2021
gared o'donnell
Singer and guitarist for Planes Mistaken for Stars
Dec. 19, 1976 — Nov. 24, 2021
stephen sondheim
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend
Mar. 22, 1930 — Nov. 26, 2021
alvin lucier
American experimental composer whose music changed the way we think about sound
May 14, 1931 — Dec. 1, 2021
stonewall jackson
Country music veteran and, at the time of his death, the most senior member of the Grand Ole Opry after 65 years
Nov. 6, 1932 — Dec. 4, 2021
greg tate
Essential music writer, critic and journalist who chronicled Black culture
Oct. 14, 1957 — Dec. 7, 2021
barry harris
Beloved jazz pianist who carefully preserved the language of bebop
Dec. 15, 1929 — Dec. 8, 2021
slim 400
Compton rapper known for his frequent collabs with YG
Jun. 21, 1987 — Dec. 8, 2021
robbie shakespeare
Legendary reggae bassist of Sly & Robbie
Sept. 27, 1953 — Dec. 8, 2021
michael nesmith
Musician, producer, member of The Monkees and much more
Dec. 30, 1942 — Dec. 10, 2021
steve bronski
Founding member of British synth-pop group Bronski Beat
Feb. 7, 1960 — Dec. 7, 2021
vicente Fernández
An icon of traditional Mexican music whose voice became synonymous with Mexico itself
Feb. 17, 1940 — Dec. 12, 2021
wanda young
Marvelettes singer of "Please Mr. Postman" fame
Aug. 9, 1943 — Dec. 15, 2021
leonard hubbard
Bassist and founding member of The Roots
1959 — Dec. 16, 2021
kangol kid
Early New York City hip-hop pioneer and member of UTFO
Aug. 10, 1966 — Dec. 18, 2021
drakeo the ruler
A critically acclaimed force in West Coast rap
Dec. 1, 1993 — Dec. 18, 2021
j.d. crowe
Adventurous banjo expert, whose work with The New South cleared new paths for bluegrass
Aug. 27, 1937 — Dec. 24, 2021
janice long
Groundbreaking broadcaster who helped launch Amy Winehouse, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and The La's
Apr. 5, 1955 — Dec. 25, 2021
sandra jaffe
Co-founder of Preservation Hall, essential New Orleans jazz venue and cultural center
Mar. 10, 1938 — Dec. 27, 2021
