Busy Atlantic hurricane season comes to end as Ida recovery continues

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Tuesday. It ranked as the third most active on record with the most memorable storm being Hurricane Ida.

Ida first made landfall in August in Louisiana before causing even more chaos in the Northeast.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

