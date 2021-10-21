Step inside Climate Pledge Arena — which backers say is the world's greenest sports arena

Most big sports arenas use lots of fossil fuel to heat and cool the space. They’re energy hogs. But backers of the rebuilt Key Arena in Seattle say it will be the greenest in the world.

The NHL’s Seattle Kracken will play their first home game of the new season at the new Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. The WNBA’s Seattle Storm will play there as well next season.

KUOW’s Joshua McNichols reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.