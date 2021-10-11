Man in northern Bosnia builds a house that can rotate a full circle

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

During this work-from-home life, have you gotten tired of the view from your window? Yeah, me too. Perhaps then you can relate to the wife of a Bosnian man. Vojin Kusic says he heard her complaints, so he built a house that can rotate 360 degrees at different speeds. Six years in the making, the home in Srbac now gets views of cornfields, forests and a river. Another perk - Kusic says if she sees an unwanted guest coming to the front door, she just spins the house around.