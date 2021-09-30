Doctors Without Borders Paints Picture Of Dire Need In Afghanistan

International aid groups have warned of a dire humanitarian crisis brewing in Aghanistan — one that has been exacerbated by the Taliban’s takeover last month.

Among the groups working on the ground is Doctors Without Borders.

Martine Flokstra is an operations manager with the group in Kabul. She tells host Robin Young about how malnutrition, COVID-19 and mental health issues have all been exacerbated by recent instability in the country.

