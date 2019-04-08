© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Preserving Native American Culture In The Northeast

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 8, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT
shinnecock_fb.jpg
Courtesy of Shinnecock Indian Nation
/
Facebook

Native Americans struggle to preserve their culture even in 2019. A member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Long Island might have a solution to celebrate native cultures around the continent and build bridges with fellow Americans. Indigenous people working to reclaim their heritage on Long Island and in Connecticut, with our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story