The Full Story

Long Island Sound Blue Plan, Racial Disparities In Maternal Mortality

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
Connecticut environmentalists release a draft of their Blue Plan for the Long Island Sound. Now they’re getting input from the public. In New York a recent report found black women to be more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Lawmakers are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to create a review board to investigate. Our guests:

