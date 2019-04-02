Long Island Sound Blue Plan, Racial Disparities In Maternal Mortality
Connecticut environmentalists release a draft of their Blue Plan for the Long Island Sound. Now they’re getting input from the public. In New York a recent report found black women to be more likely to die in childbirth than white women. Lawmakers are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to create a review board to investigate. Our guests:
- James Albis, senior advisor to the commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
- Tony Hwang, Connecticut state senator, R-Fairfield
- Joe Gresko, Connecticut state representative, D-Stratford
- Bill Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper
- Wendy Wilcox, M.D. and Danielle Laraque-Arena, M.D., co-chairs, New York State Taskforce on Maternal Mortality and Disparate Racial Outcomes