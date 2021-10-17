-
A task force by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reversing a number of policies in the Common Core standards, including parts of a measure on teacher…
New York State’s education commissioner said parents who are thinking of opting their children out of standardized tests again this school year should…
New York State’s latest teacher evaluation system, which was supposed to be in place by Nov. 15, has essentially been put on hold as 90 percent of school…
Three quarters of school districts in New York State have applied for waivers from the new teacher evaluation rules set out by Governor Andrew Cuomo and…
The first case challenging New York's law on teacher evaluations has been heard in the state Supreme Court.Sheri Lederman, a teacher from Long Island, had…
The New York State Board of Regents has approved a new teacher evaluation system. The board had until the end of the month to come up with a new system…
New York Education Commissioner John King visited a Long Island elementary school Wednesday where he met privately with educators to talk about the…