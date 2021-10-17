Sean Gribbin

-
Landlords in New York have sued the state to block the recent extension of a moratorium on commercial and residential evictions through August. The hold…
-
The Central Pine Barrens Commission started a prescribed burn of sections of the Long Island Pine Barrens this week to reduce potential hazards and…
-
Federal prosecutors have indicted a Montauk fisherman and two members of the Gosman family for illegal overfishing in connection to their Hamptons seafood…
-
Long Island Rail Road President Phillip Eng announced that the railroad would be the possibly the first in North America to introduce battery-powered…
-
A recent survey by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reveals that barely one in six New Yorkers are likely to return to fully using transit…
-
The COVID-19 variant that originated in New York as early as November, known as B.1.526, now accounts for 31.5% of Connecticut’s overall cases.In a press…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal requested by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.He was sued for defamation by the family of victims in the 2012…
-
Connecticut officials plan to give “accelerated access” for vaccines to young, high-risk residents when eligibility extends to all adults on April 1.Young…
-
Commuters protested in Manhattan on Sunday calling for the resignations of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Pat Foye, the chairman of the Metropolitan…
-
The Town of Riverhead, Long Island, has filed a suit against three companies for allegedly contaminating the town’s drinking water supply.The town claims…