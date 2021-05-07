New York Landlords Sue To Block Eviction Moratorium Extension

Landlords in New York have sued the state to block the recent extension of a moratorium on commercial and residential evictions through August. The hold on evictions was set to expire this month.

The extension prevents landlords from kicking out tenants who have missed rent payments due to financial hardship from the pandemic.

Several landlords, including the Rent Stabilization Association of New York City, say there is no basis for the extension, with vaccine rollout in full swing, and the state set to fully reopen later in the month.

The same landlords had first sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, but the case was rejected since the Attorney General’s office is not responsible to enforce evictions.

They also claim that the ban on eviction is unclear, as there is no defined explanation of "financial hardship" within the legislation.