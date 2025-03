Football captain, Rhino Rhinehart is in trouble. He punched a fellow student. Now Rhino is in his high school’s counseling group so he can stay on the football team. He’s surprised to find The Group a source of support. But his connection with them also lands him in the middle of a tragic school incident. How will Rhino find his way through it? Well, WSHU’s Culture Critic Joan Baum read this book for young readers. Here's her review.

