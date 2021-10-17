-
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has dropped over 1,100 warrants for marijuana and prostitution related charges.The action follows a law…
Opponents of bills to decriminalize prostitution in New York say it will only strengthen the worldwide sex trafficking industry and increase incidents of…
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is bringing charges against a former portfolio manager in the state’s pension fund, saying he accepted bribes, which included…
For decades a broad swath of American feminism has tried to crack down on prostitution by promoting laws that punish the clients of prostitutes or punish…