A voter’s rights group wants Connecticut lawmakers to avoid gerrymandering new district lines following the 2020 census.Connecticut’s population increased…
A bill to block a controversial method of counting prison inmates on the census may be close to passing in Connecticut. It’s called prison gerrymandering…
In Connecticut, prison inmates are counted in the voting district where they’re incarcerated, not the place they call home. It’s called prison…
In the first lawsuit of its kind, the NAACP and Yale Law School are suing the State of Connecticut for the use of prison gerrymandering.Prison…
A Connecticut coalition wants the State Legislature to stop counting prisoners as residents of the towns in which they are incarcerated. State Senator…