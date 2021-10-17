-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature approved a plan in the state budget to hold the line on taxes and encourage local governments and…
-
A new poll finds the majority of New Yorkers say they are not better off now than they were four years ago. The sentiments do not seem to be hurting…
-
The tax, much reviled on Long Island, has been subsidizing the regional transit network by taking 34 cents for every $100 dollars businesses and…
-
There have been several news reports in recent days that portray New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s anti-corruption commission as losing its independence.…