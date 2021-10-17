-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is closing the Northern Correctional Institution in Somers three weeks earlier than planned.Lamont said Connecticut has…
Connecticut's only maximum security prison — Northern Correctional Institution — will close in July, according to Governor Ned Lamont. Northern houses…
The state of Connecticut says it will close a controversial Supermax prison in July.Northern Correctional Institution has been criticized for its use of…
A disability rights group has sued the state of Connecticut over what it calls abuse at the state’s only Supermax prison.Disability Rights Connecticut…
A group of Connecticut lawmakers are again trying to close a controversial Supermax prison and put other criminal justice reform measures in place.The…
Lawmakers and advocates want the state of Connecticut to close its only super-maximum-security "Supermax" prison.Northern Correctional Institution has…