New York State United Teachers

-
Some public school teachers in New York City demanded over the weekend that in-person learning shut down as the COVID-19 positivity level in the city has…
-
New York’s largest teachers’ union has filed a lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo over more than $5 billion in state spending that’s expected to be…
-
A task force by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reversing a number of policies in the Common Core standards, including parts of a measure on teacher…
-
New York State’s education commissioner said parents who are thinking of opting their children out of standardized tests again this school year should…
-
The teachers' union and its allies will protest outside the state’s annual Business Council meeting in Lake George on Wednesday. The union is upset over a…