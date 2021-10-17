-
As the richest country in the European Union, Germany stepped up to house more than 1 million immigrants during the migrant crisis in 2015. Now the German…
-
On Thursday, more than 70,000 people welcomed former President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Obama and…
-
About 80 years after the Holocaust began, Berlin is now home to the fastest growing Jewish community in Europe. The new documentary "Germans and Jews"…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut returned Wednesday from a 3 day trip to Germany and Brussels. The trip was intended to help manage the…