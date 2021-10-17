Dean Esserman

-
Police in New Haven, Connecticut's East Rock neighborhood have called off a plan for officers to remove valuables from unlocked cars before they even got…
-
In New Haven, Connecticut, protests have started again in response to the city's handling of a video showing a police officer using force against a…
-
Tuesday, March 24:New Haven Mayor Toni Harp says an officer seen in a video forcibly arresting a 15-year-old girl would be removed from active duty. The…
-
Law enforcement officials say a four-month initiative to stem violent crime in Bridgeport and New Haven resulted in the seizure of 73 illegal guns and the…