clasical music highlights

Christopher Tin created an epic oratorio inspired by humanity's longing for flight; To Shiver the Sky. Tonight we'll hear one of the movements: To the…
Composer Eric Ewazen has had a long relationship with the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. The Festival will present the world premier of a new work…
It'll be easy to imagine you're in the south of France tonight with a suite from Bizet's music for The Girl from Arles, which uses folk melodies from…
Tchaikovsky chose some of his favorite piece by Mozart and arranged them in his Suite No 4, Mozartiana. It's part of our evening music beginning at 8:00.…
Tonight at 8, Aaron Jay Kernis gives us some Salsa lessons with a selection from his suite, 100 Greatest Dance Hits. Tune in at 91.1, 107.5 and our…
Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara envisioned the comforting presence of angels as the inspiration for his Symphony No. 7, Angel of Light. We'll enjoy…
Tonight we'll enjoy impressions of the many moods of the ocean, including Vivaldi's concerto, The Storm at Sea.
We'll head out west today with the rollicking Portrait of a Frontier Town by Don Gillis.
Rich Sowash wrote his "Pastorale" as a surprise house-warming gift. We'll enjoy it tonight.
Tonight we'll enjoy Schoenberg's romantic tale of love and forgiveness, "Transfigured Night," featuring the Emerson String Quartet.