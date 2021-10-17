-
A quote from the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford during her Senate Judiciary Committee appearance were found spray painted on the steps of Yale Law…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says Judge Brett Kavanaugh is the most dangerous nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court in his lifetime. He said this…
-
Opposition by students at Yale Law School to Supreme Court nominee and alumnus Brett Kavanaugh reached a new peak Thursday as many of them gathered to…
-
Christine Blasey Ford testified at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing Thursday. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,…