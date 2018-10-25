Christine Blasey Ford Testimony Spray Painted On Yale Campus

A quote from the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford during her Senate Judiciary Committee appearance were found spray painted on the steps of Yale Law school this week.

The Yale Daily News reports that the phrase “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter…” has been cleaned up. They also reported that students found posters saying “Yale is complicit” on bulletin boards around campus.

Yale Director of External Communications Karen Peart told the News that “the university’s free expression policies do not permit the defacement of university property.”

Yale Law School did not immediately respond for a request for comment.