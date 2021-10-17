Alek Lewis

-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed an executive order on Monday promising to convert all county-owned vehicles to electric by 2030.Bellone said…
Melissa Stanley was a young single mother of three when she moved to Stamford, Connecticut, 19 years ago to raise her kids. After leaving Yonkers, New…
Suffolk County became the first county in New York to enforce a law designating three feet as the safe distance for motorists to pass cyclists on the…
In the wake of a national spike in gun violence, Suffolk County police will partner with local businesses to connect their security cameras to the…
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson is in custody after a gunman fired several shots at a Stop & Shop in West…
Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone is urging Congress to pass a new wave of immigration reform to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented…
A report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has ruled that a pilot error led to the crash of a World War II-era bomber plane at Bradley…
U.S. college students are the subjects of a new federally funded study that measures the effectiveness of Moderna’s vaccine in preventing the spread of…
New York is recommending a full public takeover of a Nassau County water distributor to decrease the cost of water for residents.According to a study…
Thousands of Long Islanders have drinking water with contaminants that exceed state standards, according to a new report by an environmental advocacy…