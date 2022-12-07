Still Newtown podcast

Still Newtown chronicles the life of the Newtown, Connecticut community a decade after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. This podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic loss of 20 children and six educators. The series features interviews and first-hand accounts of Newtown residents including former Sandy Hook students who were present that day, grieving family who lost their loved ones, and faith leaders who helped guide their community.
Support from CT Humanities. This season was produced in media partnership with the Newtown Bee.
In the preamble to our series, two students and a mother remember the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — now, 10 years ago.
Two former Sandy Hook Elementary School students found new purpose in high school — as activists against gun violence.
A puppet show about a six-year-old lighthouse keeper allows a mother to honor her son’s memory — and help children deal with complex emotions.
Teachers, therapists and mental health experts have found many ways to help children address their trauma over the last ten years.
A Sandy Hook mother honored her son with a school program — used around the world — that teaches children to choose love
A Sandy Hook father and daughter embark on a shared musical journey — and make an important promise.
Newtowners celebrate their history, traditions and the spirit of kindness that makes this town special.
How do you report a story like Sandy Hook or Robb Elementary? What role should journalists play? Including a sobering perspective from someone who covered both tragedies for local public radio stations.
A mother is honoring her daughter — who loved “all the animals,” from dogs to butterflies — with an animal sanctuary in Newtown.
Many Newtowners turned to their faith after the tragedy. One faith leader became a prison chaplain to work on rehabilitation. Another postponed retirement to see the community through another few years.
In our final episode: how Newtown made its staggering number of gifts part of the permanent memorial to the tragedy.