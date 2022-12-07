© 2022 WSHU
Still Newtown podcast

Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

Still Newtown podcast

Ten years ago, 20 children and six educators were killed in a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy reimagined so many aspects of American life: school safety, mental health, and community activism. In this deeply compelling and thoughtful podcast, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin asks: How does a community come out the other side of tragedy?
Still Newtown chronicles the life of the Newtown, Connecticut community a decade after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. This podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic loss of 20 children and six educators. The series features interviews and first-hand accounts of Newtown residents including former Sandy Hook students who were present that day, grieving family who lost their loved ones, and faith leaders who helped guide their community.

Support from CT Humanities. This season was produced in media partnership with the Newtown Bee.

  • NewtownEp1.png
    Episode 1: “In the Midst of That Morning”
    In the preamble to our series, two students and a mother remember the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — now, 10 years ago.
  • NewtownEp2.png
    Episode 2: “Please Care About This”
    Two former Sandy Hook Elementary School students found new purpose in high school — as activists against gun violence.
  • NewtownEp3.png
    Episode 3: The Isle of Skoo
    A puppet show about a six-year-old lighthouse keeper allows a mother to honor her son’s memory — and help children deal with complex emotions.
  • NewtownEp4.png
    Episode 4: Squeezing the Lemon
    Teachers, therapists and mental health experts have found many ways to help children address their trauma over the last ten years.
  • NewtownEp5.png
    Episode 5: Three Words
    A Sandy Hook mother honored her son with a school program — used around the world — that teaches children to choose love
  • NewtownEp6.png
    Episode 6: “To Be Humble, To Be Kind”
    A Sandy Hook father and daughter embark on a shared musical journey — and make an important promise.
  • NewtownEp7.png
    Episode 7: Not Defined By One Day
    Newtowners celebrate their history, traditions and the spirit of kindness that makes this town special.
  • NewtownEp8.png
    Episode 8: “What You Say Will Live Forever"
    How do you report a story like Sandy Hook or Robb Elementary? What role should journalists play? Including a sobering perspective from someone who covered both tragedies for local public radio stations.
  • NewtownEp9.png
    Episode 9: “Tell All Your Friends That I Am Kind”
    A mother is honoring her daughter — who loved “all the animals,” from dogs to butterflies — with an animal sanctuary in Newtown.
  • NewtownEp10.png
    Episode 10: How the Light Gets In
    Many Newtowners turned to their faith after the tragedy. One faith leader became a prison chaplain to work on rehabilitation. Another postponed retirement to see the community through another few years.
  • NewtownEp11alt.png
    Episode 11: Sacred Soil
    In our final episode: how Newtown made its staggering number of gifts part of the permanent memorial to the tragedy.
