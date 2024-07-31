Sound Bites: Lamont declares Aug. 28 'Ali Truwit Day' in CT

Good morning. Connecticut swimmer Ali Truwit is headed to the Paralympics in August, and Gov. Ned Lamont is marking the 24-year-old's achievement in a special way. Truwit, who grew up in Darien and swam at Yale, lost her foot and part of her leg in a shark attack last year in Turks and Caicos. She swam 75 yards back to a boat after the attack to save her life.

Lamont has declared Aug. 28, the first day of the Paralympics, “Ali Truwit Day.” He presented her with the proclamation during a tour of Stamford’s NBC Sports studios, which is responsible for organizing the Olympic broadcasts.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

The Connecticut-based retail chain Bob’s Stores will close all 21 of its remaining locations nationwide. This includes two stores on Long Island and 12 stores throughout the Nutmeg state. The retail chain is closing after Stores’ owner and president David Barton filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June due to a “liquidity crisis.” Going-out-of-business sales at remaining locations of the 70-year-old company began on Friday.

More than 13,000 Teamster union members in Connecticut will have their pensions protected from 75% cuts. Proposed changes to the New England Teamsters Pension Fund would have increased the retirement age for covered workers. Opponents say that would have forced thousands to lose most of their pension. This is a result of provisions made through the American Rescue Plan. Supporters say it protected more than 600,000 Teamster pensions nationwide.

A 64-year-old Suffolk County veteran was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder this week. In late June, Steven Schwally reportedly drove while drunk into a Long Island, Deer Park nail salon, killing three employees and an off-duty New York City police officer. Police say he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, twice the legal limit. Schwally pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated and claimed he drank 18 beers the night before the crash. He will be arraigned in Riverhead on Thursday on a grand jury.

The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce presented a new bioscience laboratory with an innovation award. BioLabs New Haven was named Bioscience Innovator of the Year during the Chamber’s 22nd Annual Health Care & Life Sciences Awards in late July. New Haven says it develops treatments for cancer and other diseases. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who presented the award, said the lab will create jobs and boost economic growth.

The Village of Patchogue in Suffolk County is slated to get a new cultural arts center. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York state will invest $2 million in the cultural center, over half of its estimated cost. The fund comes from $160 million set aside to help both nonprofits and individual artists with grants. The center’s construction is part of a nearly 50 million-dollar effort to revitalize downtown Patchogue.